Critical Survey: FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) vs. Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR)

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) and Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.0% of FARO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of Mirion Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of FARO Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for FARO Technologies and Mirion Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FARO Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Mirion Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

FARO Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $97.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.57%. Mirion Technologies has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.58%. Given FARO Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe FARO Technologies is more favorable than Mirion Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares FARO Technologies and Mirion Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FARO Technologies 5.80% -1.00% -0.70% Mirion Technologies -40.72% -11.50% -4.28%

Volatility & Risk

FARO Technologies has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mirion Technologies has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FARO Technologies and Mirion Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FARO Technologies $303.77 million 3.02 $630,000.00 $1.07 47.08 Mirion Technologies $70,000.00 22,918.97 -$45.26 million N/A N/A

FARO Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Mirion Technologies.

Summary

FARO Technologies beats Mirion Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment. The Construction BIM segment offers solutions for as-built data capturing and 3D visualization in building information modeling and construction information management applications. The Emerging Verticals segment includes product design, public safety forensics, and 3D solutions. The company was founded by Gregory A. Fraser and Simon Raab on February 21, 1981 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, FL.

About Mirion Technologies

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.

