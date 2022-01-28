CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

CFB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.60. 182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,897. The company has a market cap of $794.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $16.45.

In other news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse bought 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $107,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $68,790. 9.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $427,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 677,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 753,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 226,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 295,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

