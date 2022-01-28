Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $184.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.24% from the stock’s previous close.

CCI has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $171.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.00. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,371,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,803,017,000 after buying an additional 475,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,960 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,231,000 after purchasing an additional 658,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,951,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,502,434,000 after purchasing an additional 487,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

