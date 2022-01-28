Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stake Reduced by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Crown by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Crown by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crown by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Crown by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,753,000 after buying an additional 27,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $112.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.44. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.08 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.43.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

