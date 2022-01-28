Crown Price Hits $0.0364 on Major Exchanges (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $699.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can now be purchased for about $0.0364 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Crown has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,909.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.01 or 0.00786128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.30 or 0.00240836 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00024783 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,953,128 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.