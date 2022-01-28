Crowny (CRWNY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.50 Million

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Crowny has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $145,320.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00048434 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,378.33 or 0.06526445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00052969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,400.02 or 0.99886394 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00051443 BTC.

Crowny Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars.

