Crowny (CRWNY) Price Hits $0.0087 on Major Exchanges

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Crowny coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowny has a total market cap of $2.60 million and $127,041.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crowny has traded down 18.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00048808 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.18 or 0.06681487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00054511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,749.73 or 0.99686150 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00052112 BTC.

Crowny Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

