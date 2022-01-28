Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) Short Interest Update

Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a drop of 68.6% from the December 31st total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CRU opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. Crucible Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. 64.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

