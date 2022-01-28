Crust Network Trading 32.2% Lower This Week (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Crust Network coin can now be purchased for $5.86 or 0.00016121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $17.95 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crust Network has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crust Network Coin Profile

Crust Network is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

