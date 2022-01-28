Crust Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.41 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last week, Crust has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00009270 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00056377 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005838 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.11 or 0.00358979 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

