CryptEx (CRX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,254.00

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last seven days, CryptEx has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for $6.35 or 0.00016769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptEx has a market cap of $539,652.68 and approximately $1,254.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,899.41 or 1.00101735 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00077519 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00022171 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00037100 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002371 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.36 or 0.00479005 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

