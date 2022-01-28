CryptoBonusMiles Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,615.00 (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 36.8% higher against the US dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a market cap of $369,203.68 and $2,615.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

