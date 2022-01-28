Crypton (CRP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $40,718.00

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Crypton coin can currently be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00002443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypton has a market cap of $5.34 million and approximately $40,718.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crypton has traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00048866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Crypton Profile

CRP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 5,784,274 coins. The official website for Crypton is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Crypton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

