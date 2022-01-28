CryptoTycoon Hits 24-Hour Volume of $124,279.00 (CTT)

CryptoTycoon (CURRENCY:CTT) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, CryptoTycoon has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoTycoon coin can now be purchased for about $3.58 or 0.00009527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoTycoon has a market cap of $420,356.52 and approximately $124,279.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoTycoon Profile

CryptoTycoon (CTT) is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 905,861 coins and its circulating supply is 117,305 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

