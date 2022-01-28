CryptoVerificationCoin Price Hits $0.0177 on Major Exchanges (CVCC)

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded 432.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 438.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market cap of $10,288.02 and approximately $36.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00019288 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000230 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000701 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000199 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CRYPTO:CVCC) is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoVerificationCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

