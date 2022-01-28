CryptoZoon Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.02 Million (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. CryptoZoon has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and $5.02 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoZoon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00048434 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,378.33 or 0.06526445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00052969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,400.02 or 0.99886394 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00051443 BTC.

CryptoZoon Coin Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 767,382,856 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoZoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoZoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

