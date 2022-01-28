CryptoZoon (ZOON) Price Hits $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CryptoZoon has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. CryptoZoon has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00048808 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.18 or 0.06681487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00054511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,749.73 or 0.99686150 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00052112 BTC.

CryptoZoon Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 767,382,856 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

