CSW Industrials’ (CSWI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Barrington Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of CSWI opened at $110.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.56. CSW Industrials has a 12-month low of $110.11 and a 12-month high of $145.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $155.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $280,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $34,345.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,346. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 12.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 885,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,929,000 after acquiring an additional 99,079 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 111,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 6.3% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 16,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 54.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 31,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 1.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

