CSW Industrials’ (CSWI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Barrington Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Shares of CSWI opened at $110.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.56. CSW Industrials has a 12-month low of $110.11 and a 12-month high of $145.50.
In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $280,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $34,345.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,346. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 12.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 885,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,929,000 after acquiring an additional 99,079 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 111,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 6.3% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 16,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 54.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 31,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 1.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.
About CSW Industrials
CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.
Read More: Fundamental Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.