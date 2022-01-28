CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Trading Up 12%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB) was up 12% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.12. Approximately 109,610 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 116,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on CubicFarm Systems in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$2.30 price objective on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.15. The stock has a market cap of C$194.12 million and a PE ratio of -5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27.

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that CubicFarm Systems Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile (TSE:CUB)

