Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) is Prosight Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Prosight Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,821 shares during the quarter. Cue Biopharma comprises about 5.3% of Prosight Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Prosight Management LP owned 2.08% of Cue Biopharma worth $9,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cue Biopharma by 1,164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CUE traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 11,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,407. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $221.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 654.55%. The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

