Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Upgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CFR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.29.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $135.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $91.23 and a twelve month high of $143.94.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $10,601,399.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $1,007,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,656 shares of company stock valued at $16,543,214. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 106.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth about $69,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

