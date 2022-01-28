Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 11,857 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.62% of Cutera worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cutera by 629.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Cutera by 97,020.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Rohan Seth bought 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.38 per share, with a total value of $41,536.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Mowry bought 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.91 per share, with a total value of $99,973.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,182 shares of company stock valued at $292,805. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.31.

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $32.12 on Friday. Cutera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $60.35. The stock has a market cap of $576.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.34 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average of $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Cutera had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

