CVCoin (CVN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12,676.00

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $796,296.24 and approximately $12,676.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CVCoin has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One CVCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0643 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00048400 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.96 or 0.06713173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00053960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,613.14 or 1.00002977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00051870 BTC.

CVCoin Coin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars.

