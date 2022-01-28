CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will announce sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the highest is $2.00 billion. CVR Energy reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year sales of $6.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $8.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on CVI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

CVI stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.96 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVI. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CVR Energy by 423.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,006,000 after acquiring an additional 765,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CVR Energy by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,503,000 after acquiring an additional 606,264 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,482,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CVR Energy by 1,274.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 273,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CVR Energy by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 181,320 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

