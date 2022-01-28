CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) COO Jonathan C. Roberts Sells 68,482 Shares

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $2.48 on Friday, reaching $109.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,337,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,019,324. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $144.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.76 and a 200-day moving average of $90.64. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $109.34.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 20,326 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.