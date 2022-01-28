CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) COO Jonathan C. Roberts Sells 68,482 Shares

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of CVS stock traded up $2.48 on Friday, reaching $109.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,337,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,019,324. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $144.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.76 and a 200-day moving average of $90.64. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $109.34.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 20,326 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.
