CyberMiles Market Cap Tops $3.27 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $221,965.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,269.57 or 0.99624597 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00076992 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.28 or 0.00289438 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00027866 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00009154 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001028 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

