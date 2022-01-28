Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.99

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.99 and last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 441096 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cytek BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.92.

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cytek BioSciences, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $120,000. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

