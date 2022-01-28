Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 53.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 128,425 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Cytokinetics worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 13,659 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 523,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the period.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

CYTK opened at $29.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.75. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, insider David Cragg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $872,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,335 shares of company stock worth $7,306,014. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.