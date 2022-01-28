DA Davidson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.59. Veritex has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $45.36.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $258,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fallon William purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $38,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,975 shares of company stock worth $3,575,616 over the last three months. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 86.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,918 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 53.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 19,896 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 2.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 3.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

