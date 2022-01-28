DA Davidson Weighs in on Heartland BancCorp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heartland BancCorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of HLAN opened at $90.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.27. Heartland BancCorp has a twelve month low of $85.05 and a twelve month high of $96.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.79%. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

