Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 560.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,130 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $73,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,845,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $588,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DHR opened at $270.41 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $193.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $308.22 and its 200-day moving average is $308.28.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.65%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.20.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

