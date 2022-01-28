Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Reduced by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,369,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,248,776,000 after purchasing an additional 270,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,659 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,604,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,676,306,000 after purchasing an additional 86,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Danaher by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,205,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,769,267,000 after purchasing an additional 419,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Danaher by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,781,000 after purchasing an additional 50,426 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.20.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $274.19. The stock had a trading volume of 47,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,520. The company has a market capitalization of $195.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $308.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.28. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.