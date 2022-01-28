DAOventures (DVD) Trading 17.5% Lower This Week

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for $0.0401 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $368,625.39 and $187.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 17.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAOventures alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00009754 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003618 BTC.

About DAOventures

DAOventures (CRYPTO:DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.