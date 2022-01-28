Darwinia Commitment Token Price Down 22.7% Over Last Week (KTON)

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can now be purchased for $46.44 or 0.00125253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Darwinia Commitment Token has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $181,585.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Darwinia Commitment Token

Darwinia Commitment Token (CRYPTO:KTON) is a coin. It launched on October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 84,724 coins and its circulating supply is 37,376 coins. The official website for Darwinia Commitment Token is darwinia.network . The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

