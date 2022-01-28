Databroker (DTX) Market Cap Hits $8.52 Million

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a market cap of $8.52 million and $12,978.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Databroker has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00042433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00105649 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,462,572 coins. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

