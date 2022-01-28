Datamine Hits Market Cap of $223,227.01 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for $0.0684 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. Datamine has a total market cap of $223,227.01 and approximately $6,634.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.85 or 0.00256468 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006553 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000903 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.02 or 0.01109557 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,263,350 coins. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

