DEAPcoin Trading Up 10.3% This Week (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0481 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $196.98 million and approximately $5.34 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,094,906,290 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

