Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$4.05 and last traded at C$4.08. Approximately 1,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 7,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.09.

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.95. The stock has a market cap of C$49.17 million and a PE ratio of 37.78.

Decisive Dividend Company Profile (CVE:DE)

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates through Finished Product and Component Manufacturing segments. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporation systems used in mining and oil industries worldwide.

