Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Equities analysts expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to report sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.20 billion. Deckers Outdoor posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.50.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $298.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.68. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.75. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $279.61 and a 1 year high of $451.49.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total transaction of $879,943.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total value of $197,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,833 shares of company stock valued at $8,250,076 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 825,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,317,000 after acquiring an additional 55,137 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,937,000 after acquiring an additional 170,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,975,000 after acquiring an additional 25,085 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,421,000 after acquiring an additional 335,827 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,780,000 after buying an additional 26,203 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

