DECOIN Market Capitalization Hits $5.74 Million (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. DECOIN has a total market cap of $5.74 million and $49.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DECOIN has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DECOIN alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007295 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000251 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001156 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 79,111,482 coins and its circulating supply is 56,284,764 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DECOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.