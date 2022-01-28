Deeper Network Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Deeper Network has a market cap of $104.40 million and $2.19 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Deeper Network has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00048032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,412.65 or 0.06501886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00053071 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,907.08 or 0.99461343 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00051242 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

