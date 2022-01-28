DeepOnion Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.83 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $1,206.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015992 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008290 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,626,337 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.