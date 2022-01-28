DEEPSPACE 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $25,523.00 (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $6.32 million and $25,523.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEEPSPACE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00048557 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,532.31 or 0.06689767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00053348 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,771.79 or 0.99783978 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00052098 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEEPSPACE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEPSPACE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.