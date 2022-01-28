DeFiChain (DFI) Achieves Market Cap of $767.41 Million

DeFiChain (CURRENCY:DFI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, DeFiChain has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. DeFiChain has a total market capitalization of $767.41 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for about $2.55 or 0.00006750 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elastos (ELA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00013456 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000688 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DFI is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 588,631,840 coins and its circulating supply is 300,511,840 coins. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeFiChain’s official message board is medium.com/@defiblockchain . The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFI token is an integral unit of account in the DeFi blockchain. The DeFi Foundation in Singapore will issue 1.2 billion DFI over its lifetime. “

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

