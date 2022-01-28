DeHive 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $120,227.00 (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001344 BTC on exchanges. DeHive has a market capitalization of $423,243.40 and $120,227.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeHive has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00048429 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,426.68 or 0.06508811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00054186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,158.42 or 0.99666003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00051897 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars.

