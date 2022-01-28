Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. Sells 6,708 Shares

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $295,688.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $295,688.64.

On Monday, January 24th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $287,639.04.

On Thursday, January 20th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $290,657.64.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,862 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $292,321.20.

On Friday, January 14th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,862 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $286,762.98.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $300,125.38.

On Monday, January 10th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $294,448.09.

On Friday, January 7th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $297,812.41.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $299,424.48.

On Monday, January 3rd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $303,559.79.

NYSE DK traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $15.52. 1,054,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.00. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 81.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,430,000 after acquiring an additional 359,152 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the second quarter valued at about $679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

