Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)’s share price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.01 and last traded at $15.03. 15,828 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,067,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DK. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek US news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $6,933,082.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $774,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 496,195 shares of company stock worth $11,270,004 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,430,000 after acquiring an additional 359,152 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Delek US by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Delek US in the second quarter valued at $679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

