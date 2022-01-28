Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €160.00 ($181.82) target price from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 142.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($194.32) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($176.14) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($171.59) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €155.88 ($177.13).

Shares of Delivery Hero stock traded down €2.12 ($2.41) on Friday, hitting €65.96 ($74.95). The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €97.51 and a 200 day moving average of €111.35. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €78.24 ($88.91) and a twelve month high of €141.95 ($161.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.75.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

