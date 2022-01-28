Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.7% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,792.75 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,334.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,389.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Thirty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,191.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

