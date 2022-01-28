Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) Shares Down 0.6%

Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.85 and last traded at $24.85. Approximately 102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Democracy International Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 27.75% of Democracy International Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

